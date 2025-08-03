A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 struck New Jersey on Saturday night at 10:18 pm, according to the US Geological Survey. Located roughly 13 miles from Midtown Manhattan, the quake was felt across parts of northern New Jersey, Upper Manhattan, and the Bronx. The tremor, which originated about six miles underground, was also confirmed by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). "An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter Scale hit Greater New York Area, NJ on 2nd August at 22:18:52.4 local time," European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. No damage or injuries were reported. Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 Rocks Southern California, Tremors Felt in Los Angeles.

Earthquake in New Jersey, Tremors Felt in NYC

