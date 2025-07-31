Southern California was rocked by an earthquake today, July 31. According to reports in the Daily Mail UK, a 4.4-magnitude quake on the Richter scale struck the Southern California region in the United States, with tremors felt in Los Angeles. The US Geological Survey (USGS) detected the tremor at 9:32 a.m. PT (12:32 p.m. ET), about three miles west of Muscoy in San Bernardino County, reported the media outlet. A 3.1-magnitude quake occurred just four minutes later near Rialto, with smaller earthquakes ranging from magnitudes 2.8 to 3.1. Over the past 10 days, three earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 or higher have been recorded near the area. No damage or injuries have been reported so far. Tsunami Warning Issued for Japan, Hawaii and Alaska in US After Powerful 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Struck Kamchatka Region in Russia.

Earthquake in California

JUST IN - Southern California rocked by earthquake as tremors felt in Los Angeles — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 31, 2025

