Elon Musk announced on X (formerly Twitter) that X Corp will donate all revenue from advertising and subscriptions related to the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza. Musk addressed concerns about fund tracking, stating they will monitor expenditures and collaborate with the Red Cross/Crescent to ensure transparency. Responding to a user's query about potential misuse, Musk expressed openness to better ideas while emphasising the importance of caring for the innocent, irrespective of race, creed, or religion, amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israeli forces. Elon Musk Afraid of Microsoft Taking Full Control of Artificial Generate Intelligence by Hiring Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Greg Brockman.

X Announces Donations to Hospitals in Israel and Gaza

X Corp will be donating all revenue from advertising & subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2023

We will track how funds are spent and go through Red Cross/Crescent. Better ideas are welcome. We should care about the innocent regardless of race, creed, religion or anything else. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2023

