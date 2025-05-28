A video of tripping and tumbling down Cooper’s Hill during the annual cheese-rolling race in Gloucestershire, England, has gone viral. The video shows the moment dozens of men chase after a roll of cheese when the individual goes flying down the steep 200-yard slope on Monday, May 26. Despite repeated warnings, this year’s edition saw thousands in attendance, with injuries prompting emergency responses, including an air ambulance. According to reports, two individuals were hospitalised, though the condition of the man in the video remains unclear. UK Shocker: Cops Taser and Pepper-Spray Elderly Man With 1 Leg Holding Butter Knife at East Sussex Nursing Home, Face Assault Charges After Bodycam Video Surfaces.

Man Tumbles Down Hill at Cheese-Rolling Event in England

NEW: Man goes flying in front of thousands of people at the annual Gloucestershire cheese roll at Cooper's Hill in the UK. The tradition involves dozens of individuals who chase after a roll of cheese down the steep 200-yard hill. According to the BBC, two people were… pic.twitter.com/n6qtDjnI3X — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 27, 2025

