Two police officers in the UK have been charged with three counts of assault after they used excessive force to subdue a 92-year-old man, identified as Donald Burgess, with one leg, who was holding a butter knife. Bodycam video has surfaced on social media, showing PC Stephen Smith shouting at Burgess to drop the knife while PC Rachel Comotto stood behind him holding a taser gun as Burgess remained seated on a chair in his room at a nursing home in East Sussex. Smith then proceeds to use the pepper spray on Burgess and continues to warn him about the knife. Comotto soon follows Smith's lead and tasered Burgess. The officer's action led to the hospitalisation of Burgess, where he contracted the COVID-19 virus and passed away. Prosecutors condemned the use of excessive force against a visibly immobile and vulnerable man, who was also suffering from a urinary tract infection. UK Shocker: Toddler Suspended From Nursery School for Alleged Transphobia in United Kingdom, Says Report.

92-Year-Old Dies After Police Tasing, Cops Booked

NEW: Bodycam footage released shows UK police tasering Donald Burgess, a 92-year-old man with one leg, after pepper-spraying him in the face. Infuriating. To make matters worse, Burgess was hospitalized because of the incident where he contracted Covid and sadly passed 22… pic.twitter.com/mntRF2OuEO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2025

