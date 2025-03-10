A massive fire broke out in the North Sea after a German cargo ship and a Swedish oil tanker collided off the northeastern coast of England on Monday, March 10. The UK Coastguard confirmed that a large-scale rescue operation was underway, involving helicopters, lifeboats, and vessels with firefighting capabilities. Video which surfaced on social media shows, thick black smoke and flames rising from the scene as several crew members reportedly abandoned the ships. Swedish tanker company Stena Bulk confirmed ownership of the oil tanker, operated by US-based Crowley, while reports identified the cargo ship as "Solong" or "So Long," owned by Germany’s Reederei Koepping. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage as emergency teams work to contain the fire. London Hotel Fire: Chiltren Firehouse Evacuated After Blaze, Video Shows Raging Flames and Thick Smoke.

UK Coastguard Responds to Fiery Ship Collision in North Sea

BREAKING: The UK Coastguard said Monday it was responding to “reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel” in the North Sea off the northeast coast of England. Cargo ship and oil tanker on fire READ: https://t.co/jGoEEdc7U6 pic.twitter.com/UDlTqF2zLy — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 10, 2025

Oil Tanker, Cargo Ship Ablaze After Collision Near UK Coast

#BREAKING An oil tanker and a cargo vessel collided in the North Sea off the coast of East Yorkshire, England. A large rescue response is underway, the UK Coast Guard says pic.twitter.com/CnxC2nS2k5 — Jordan Jackson (@JJ_jojo99la) March 10, 2025

