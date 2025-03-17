US President Donald Trump today, March 17, said that he would hold Iran directly responsible for any future attacks by Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthi rebels, who have targeted multiple US and other foreign ships in the Red Sea. In his post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, "The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthi, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from, and are created by, IRAN." He also said that Iran will be held responsible for all further attacks by Houthis and will suffer the consequences. Trump's warning comes a day after the Houthis on Sunday, March 16, claimed that they targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and other vessels in the northern Red Sea. US Forces Continue Operations Against Houthis; Death Toll Reaches 53.

US President Threatens Iran for Further Houthi Attacks

