France president Emmanuel Macron is present at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between France and Argentina on Sunday. Ahead of the start of the game, the French president was seen waving at the crowd joyfully. In the video, H.H. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and French football player Paul Pogba can be seen accompanying Macron. ARG 0-0 FRA | Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Score Updates: Argentina Building Early Pressure.

French President Emmanuel Macron Joyfully Waves At the Start Final Game:

