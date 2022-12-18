The big game is here. Argentina vs France. Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe. Legacy vs Future. Things could not have gotten bigger than this as both these heavyweights clash with each other to decide who gets to lift the coveted FIFA World Cup 2022 title. A footballing extravaganza that has gone on for almost a month is set to witness both these heavyweights write a final chapter fitting to what has been a breathtaking tournament so far. Messi will be gunning to win the title for the first time before he finishes his World Cup career while Mbappe would be looking to inspire France to a second consecutive trophy. Lusail Stadium, regardless of the outcome, is set to witness history being made tonight. Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ARG vs FRA on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India

Both teams have had contrasting starts to the competition. While France qualified for the round of 16 with two wins in their first two games, Messi's Argentina were handed a shock defeat by Saudi Arabia in their opening match of the competition. But since that Saudi defeat, La Albiceleste have been in superb form with Messi playing a crucial role in their success story so far. Julian Alvarez has been one of the finds for Argentina in the competition and the Manchester City striker will look to carry on with his red-hot form in the final. For France, Mbappe has been a real threat up front and Olivier Giroud has stamped his authority in football history as France's all-time top scorer. These two would also be the ones to watch out for in the final.

France had beaten Argentina 4-3 in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a tournament they eventually went on to win. Revenge would definitely be on Argentina’s mind but more than that, they will look to give their magic man Messi a fitting farewell from the greatest football competition.