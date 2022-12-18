Argentina are FIFA World Cup 2022 champions and what a tournament it has been for them. They emulated Spain's 2010 feat as they went on to win the tournament after losing the first match. It was Lionel Messi's last World Cup and Argentina played for him, played for the fans who came in numbers to support them. Argentina have added a third World Cup title to their cabinet. France on the other hand, might have lost but they witnessed the rise of a legend-in-the-making in Kylian Mbappe. He should be enormously proud of his performance. Argentina, are FIFA World Cup 2022 champions!
What a game this has been and surely, surely one of the best games in World Cup history! Argentina had it won but Kylian Mbappe produced one of the best-ever performances in the competition with a sensational hattrick. After a crazy 120 minutes of football, it took penalties to decide the winner and Emiliano Martinez once again starred with a good show in front of goal. Eventually, Lionel Messi has added the one trophy that was missing from his cabinet and he will end his Wordl Cup career on a massive high! One has to feel for France and it should be mentioned that they did not go down without a fight! Argentina players will celebrate long and hard into the night. No one expected them to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy after losing to Saudi Arabia in their first match. But history has been scripted and Diego Maradona is perhaps looking up from Heaven and cherishing this moment! 1978. 1986 and now 2022. A third star on Argentina's shirt!
Argentinnaaaa! Lionel Messi's dream of winning the World Cup has come true as they beat France on penalties!
Kylian Mbappe takes nets first penalty. FRA 1.
Lionel Messi nets penalty as well! FRA 1-1 ARG.
Kingsley Coman finds goalkeeper! FRA 1-1 ARG.
Paulo Dybala finds the net. FRA 1-2 ARG.
Aurelien Tchouameni misses the target. FRA 1-2 ARG.
Leonardo Paredes scores as well. FRA 1-3 ARG.
Randal Kolo Muani keeps France alive. FRA 2-3 ARG.
Gonzalo Montiel fins the net and Argentina are CHAMPIONS. FRA 2-4 ARG.
What a game and we will have penalties to decide the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022! Emi Martinez pulls off a massive save in the dying moments of extra time and kept Argentina's dream alive!
More drama! And Kylian Mbappe has brought France alive again in this match! Mbappe has scored a hattrick, with his second goal from the penalty!
More drama! And Kylian Mbappe has brought France alive again in this match! Mbappe has scored a hattrick, with his second goal from the penalty!
Lionel Messi has produced another moment of brilliance! He has given Argentina the lead with minutes left for the extra time to end!
Gooooalll! Lionel Messi once again has turned up and put Argentina ahead! What a goal this!
The second half of the extra time in FIFA World Cup 2022 final has started and we are 15 minutes away from penalties! What a game this has turned out to be!
The big game is here. Argentina vs France. Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe. Legacy vs Future. Things could not have gotten bigger than this as both these heavyweights clash with each other to decide who gets to lift the coveted FIFA World Cup 2022 title. A footballing extravaganza that has gone on for almost a month is set to witness both these heavyweights write a final chapter fitting to what has been a breathtaking tournament so far. Messi will be gunning to win the title for the first time before he finishes his World Cup career while Mbappe would be looking to inspire France to a second consecutive trophy. Lusail Stadium, regardless of the outcome, is set to witness history being made tonight. Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ARG vs FRA on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India
Both teams have had contrasting starts to the competition. While France qualified for the round of 16 with two wins in their first two games, Messi’s Argentina were handed a shock defeat by Saudi Arabia in their opening match of the competition. But since that Saudi defeat, La Albiceleste have been in superb form with Messi playing a crucial role in their success story so far. Julian Alvarez has been one of the finds for Argentina in the competition and the Manchester City striker will look to carry on with his red-hot form in the final. For France, Mbappe has been a real threat up front and Olivier Giroud has stamped his authority in football history as France’s all-time top scorer. These two would also be the ones to watch out for in the final. Good Luck Lionel Messi and Argentina Images and Messages Go Viral for Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Match
France had beaten Argentina 4-3 in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a tournament they eventually went on to win. Revenge would definitely be on Argentina’s mind but more than that, they will look to give their magic man Messi a fitting farewell from the greatest football competition.