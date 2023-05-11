According to reports, at least 27 people, mostly children were injured after a footbridge collapsed in Finland. Reportedly, among the 27 people injured in Finland's footbridge collapse are mostly children. As per reports, the pedestrian bridge collapsed in the Finnish city of Espoo, which is located just outside the country's capital. The news was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Helsinki regional rescue service, which is engaged in rescue operations. Finland To Officially Become NATO Member on April 4.

Footbridge Collapses in Finland

#BREAKING 27 injured in Finland, mostly children, as footbridge collapses: rescuers pic.twitter.com/megEPCG5BM — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 11, 2023

