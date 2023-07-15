At the Dow Plant in Plaquemine, multiple explosions were reported on Friday night. The explosions, according to officials, took place within the chemical facility. Thankfully, authorities have not yet recorded any accidents or bodily harm to the facility. Late Friday night, there were several explosions at the enormous Dow Chemical site in Plaquemine, which caused La. 1 to be closed and forced roughly 350 nearby homes to seek refuge indoors. Russia Chemical Plant Fire Video: Flames Engulfs Manufacturing Unit in Nizhny Novgorod, Terrifying Clip Shows Flames and Clouds of Smoke.

Fire, Explosions Erupt at Chemical Plant in US Video

Multiple explosions and ongoing fires at the Dow Chemical Plant in Plaquemine, Louisiana.pic.twitter.com/wxCmLgrMkg — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 15, 2023

Very wild evening in Please keep everyone in your prayers as there were multiple explosions with ongoing fires at the $DOW Chemical Plant in Plaquemine, La. Plaquemine is across the Mississippi River downstream from Baton Rouge#EFT #Chemical #OIL pic.twitter.com/0Aobd1O0Iv — 90s Random Consultant (@ManchesterUtd81) July 15, 2023

