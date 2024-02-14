The Deschutes County Health Services recently confirmed a case of bubonic plague in Oregon, United States. Notably, this is the first human case of bubonic plague in nearly a decade. The infected person, who is identified as a "local resident", is believed to have contracted the plague from their pet cat. While contracting the bubonic plague is extremely rare, it is important to know what bubonic plague is and how it spreads. The plague is typically found in rural to semi-rural areas where wild rodents are more common. The disease is usually carried by squirrels, chipmunks and other wild rodents and their fleas. It spreads when an infected rodent becomes sick and dies, and its fleas carry the infection to other animals or humans through bites. It must be noted that the plague is treatable with antibiotics if caught early. Bubonic Plague in US: Oregon Reports First Human Case of Bubonic Plague in Nearly a Decade.

