The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released new data showing a 10% increase or more in weekly covid-19 hospitalisations nationwide, the greatest percentage increase in the important viral indicator since December. The CDC announced late Monday that there were at least 7,109 admissions of patients with COVID-19 across the United States for the week of July 15, up from 6,444 the week prior. Since the previous wave of infections over the winter, COVID-19 trends have generally slowed countrywide for months before releasing the latest numbers. Deadliest COVID-19 Variant: Scientists Shocked by Indonesia's 'Most Mutated' Coronavirus Variant With 113 Mutation.

Hospitalisation Due To Coronavirus Infection Rising in US

