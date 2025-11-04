A deadly listeria outbreak in the United States linked to precooked pasta meals has left six people dead and 25 hospitalised across 18 states, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The outbreak, first reported in June, has been traced to pasta products supplied by Nate’s Fine Foods, prompting widespread recalls from major supermarket chains including Kroger, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Albertsons, reported NBC. The FDA said seven new illnesses and two additional deaths have been reported since September, with one pregnancy-associated case resulting in a fetal loss. In total, 27 infections have been confirmed, 25 of which required hospitalisation. States affected include California, Florida, Illinois, Texas, and Virginia, among others. The FDA and CDC have urged consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers for recalled pasta dishes to prevent further infections. Listeria Outbreak 2024 in US: What Is Listeria Infection? Know Causes, Symptoms, Prevention and Treatment of Foodborne Illness.

Listeria Outbreak in US Linked to Precooked Pasta Meals

JUST IN - 6 people are dead and 25 hospitalized in nationwide listeria outbreak linked to precooked pasta meals — NBC Cases have been reported in 18 states: California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio,… pic.twitter.com/lnfL1Ym2qp — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

