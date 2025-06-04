Miami-Dade Lt Daniel Chala, 54, has been cleared of all criminal charges after allegedly punching a transgender woman he brought home from a club in April. According to his attorney, Chala had been drinking and thought he was with a cisgender woman. The two began kissing at his home when “he asked the victim a question, which confused the victim due to it being previously answered.” Realising she had a penis, “things allegedly got physical.” “This person came in under false pretenses and my client escorted this person out,” said defense attorney Susy Ribero-Ayala. “She represented at all times that she was a woman, when in fact she was a man,” the attorney claimed. US Horror: Woman Stabs Boyfriend, Chops Off His Private Parts After 'She Thought He Got Her Pregnant Again' in Colorado.

Deputy Cleared After Hitting Trans Woman

NEW: Miami-Dade deputy who allegedly punched a "woman" he brought home after realizing she had a pen*s, cleared of all criminal charges. 54-year-old Lt. Daniel Chala was arrested in April for allegedly battering a transgender woman he met at a club. According to Chala's lawyer,… pic.twitter.com/6YewgVXnl0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 3, 2025

