In a tragic incident, a small plane carrying five individuals has crashed near France's Terre-de-Haut island in the Caribbean. The crash resulted in the loss of all lives on board. This incident follows another recent plane crash in South America, where a Paraguayan lawmaker and three others lost their lives in a separate aviation accident over the weekend. Paraguay Plane Crash: Paraguayan Lawmaker Walter Harms, Three Others Die as Small Aircraft Crashes in Guayaibi (Watch Video).

Plane Crashes Near Terre-de-Haut Island

Small plane carrying 5 people crashes near France's Terre-de-Haut island in the Caribbean, killing everyone on board — BNO News (@BNONews) December 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)