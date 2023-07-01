The France Riots have escalated into violent clashes with police, with demonstrations now spreading across the country. A video has surfaced on social media that shows a tourist bus carrying 41 Chinese passengers being attacked by a group of masked assailants. The rioters reportedly attacked the tourist bus with rocks and metal bars, and some passengers were injured. The protests began after the shooting of a 16-year-old boy named Steve Maia Caniço, who fell into the Loire River during a police raid on a music festival in Nantes last month. France Riots New Videos: Violence Spreads to Several Cities as Rioting Continues for Third Consecutive Day, Horrifying Footages of Arson and Looting Surface.

Bus Carrying 41 Chinese Tourists Attacked:

NEW 🚨 Bus carrying 41 Chinese tourists attacked in Marseille, France as riots spread across the country pic.twitter.com/jFrmHzGCcT — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 1, 2023

