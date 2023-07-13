In an act of protest against the most environmentally harmful mode of transportation and to advocate for more stringent government measures to curb greenhouse gas emissions, climate activists staged blockades at two German airports on Thursday. The activists from "Last Generation" caused multiple flight delays and cancellations. According to the federal police, an activist was taken into custody. German Minister to Meet with Climate Activist Group.

Germany Climate Protest Video:

'Last Generation' Climate Activists blocked the runways and taxiways at Hamburg and Düsseldorf airports on Thursday, causing flight delays and cancellations. According to the federal police, an activist was taken into custody. 📷©Letzte Generation#Germany #Activists #aviation pic.twitter.com/izgclUgh8r — FlightMode (@FlightModeblog) July 13, 2023

Two Major German Airports Hit:

NEW - German police were again unable to stop climate cultists from sticking themselves on runways. The airports in Hamburg and Düsseldorf were blocked today. pic.twitter.com/FhPLeG3job — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 13, 2023

