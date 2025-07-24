Today, July 24, US President Donald Trump denied claims of "destroying" Elon Musk's companies in America. Taking to Truth Social, Donald Trump said that he wants Elon Musk and all the other businesses within the United States. "I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE, in fact, THRIVE like never before! The better they do, the better the USA does, and that’s good for all of us," he said. The US President also said that America is setting records every day, and he wants to keep it that way. Donald Trump's clarification comes after he threatened to cut off billions of dollars in subsidies that Elon Musk's companies are receiving from the federal government earlier this month. Donald Trump Says Elon Musk Went ‘Crazy’, US President Suggests Terminating Tesla CEO’s Federal Contracts To ‘Save Billions and Billions of Dollars’.

Donald Trump Denies 'Destroying' Elon Musk's Companies in US

BREAKING: Trump says "I want Elon Musk, and all businesses within our Country, to thrive, in fact, thrive like never before!" pic.twitter.com/KrtfARVtIa — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 24, 2025

