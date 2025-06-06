US President Donald Trump launched a salvo of attack on Elon Musk Thursday, June 5, calling the tech billionaire “CRAZY” and hinting at ending Tesla’s government contracts. In a fiery post on Truth Social, Donald Trump claimed Elon Musk had been “wearing thin” during his time heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), adding, “I asked him to leave.” In another bitter post, Trump wrote, "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!" Elon Musk Posts ‘Without Me, Trump Would Have Lost the Election’ on X Amid ’Big, Beautiful Bill’ Feud With US President Donald Trump, Later Deletes It.

Donald Trump Says Elon Musk Went ‘Crazy’

Elon was "wearing thin," I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY! — Trump Posts on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) June 5, 2025

Trump Suggests Terminating Tesla CEO’s Federal Contracts

The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it! — Trump Posts on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) June 5, 2025

