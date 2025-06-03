Following a violent police arrest in Royston Park, 42-year-old Indian-origin father Gaurav Kundi is critically ill and on life support with suspected brain damage at Royal Adelaide Hospital. Police intervened during a public argument between Kundi and his partner, Amritpal Kaur, believing it to be domestic violence. Kaur has accused police of using excessive force and maintains that Kundi was only intoxicated and not violent. Similarities to the George Floyd case are made after video footage shows his head being slammed against a car and the road, with reports of a knee to his neck. During the arrest, Kundi passed out. Body-cam footage is being examined as part of a Commissioner's Inquiry that South Australia Police has started. Citing the seriousness of the injuries, Commissioner Grant Stevens ordered the investigation right away. Australia Shooting: 2 Killed in Firing Incident in Victoria, Police Launch Search Operation to Arrephend Accused.

Indian-Origin Man on Life Support with Suspected Brain Damage

Indian-Origin Man Battling For Life After Violent Police Encounter Gaurav Kundi, a father of two, is in an Adelaide hospital on life support with suspected brain damage after a violent police encounter. His partner, Amritpal Kaur, claims excessive force was used by local police.… pic.twitter.com/EJHjYh5umv — KRoshan (@Kroshan4k) June 3, 2025

A Commissioner's Inquiry has been launched into the arrest of father-of-two Gaurav Kundi, who became unresponsive while being arrested by police at Royston Park on Thursday. Police Commissioner Grant Stevens has advised that when people die in custody, Commissioner's Inquiries… pic.twitter.com/Ob48jZme47 — 10 News First Adelaide (@10NewsFirstAdl) June 3, 2025

