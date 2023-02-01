An Iran couple was sentenced to jail after a video of them dancing near Tehran's Azadi Tower went viral on social media. A court in an Islamic country gave a prison time of 10 years and 6 months for dancing in the streets in support of the Iran protests. Moreover, the couple has been slapped with a two-year ban from using social media and leaving the country. They have been charged with “encouraging corruption and public prostitution”. Anti-Hijab Protests: Iran Abolishes ‘Morality Police’ After Anti-Government Demonstrations.

Couple Arrested, Jailed for More Than 10 Years:

Iran: A 21-y-o couple have been sentenced to 10 years in jail each for dancing at the foot of Tehran's Azadi (Freedom) Tower, sources close to them tell @nimnia11. Regime is handing out heavy sentences to anyone defying its strict rules. #آستیاژ_حقیقی #امیرمحمد_احمدی #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/F0ahwzJhA1 — Khosro Kalbasi Isfahani (@KhosroKalbasi) January 30, 2023

