According to reports, Islamic State group leader Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi has been killed in a battle. Reports also suggest that his replacement has been announced. Soon after Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi's death, Islamic State group (ISIS) announced Abu al-Husayn al-Husayni al-Qurashi as its new leader. ISIS Announces Abu Al-Husayn Al-Husayni Al-Qurashi As Its New Leader.

ISIS Leader Abu Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi Killed in Battle

Islamic State group leader Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi killed in battle, replacement announced, reports AFP quoting spokesman — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)