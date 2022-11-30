On Wednesday, the Islamic State group (ISIS) announced Abu al-Husayn al-Husayni al-Qurashi as its new leader. The annoncemnet was made after Islamic State group leader Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi was killed in a battle. Reports also suggest that his replacement was announced immediately. ISIS-K Has Expanded Its Reach Across Afghanistan: Report.

Abu Al-Husayn Al-Husayni Al-Qurashi Is New ISIS Leader

Islamic State group (ISIS) says Abu al-Husayn al-Husayni al-Qurashi has been chosen as its new leader — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 30, 2022

