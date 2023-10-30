Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the United States has reportedly asked Israel to restore communications in Gaza. The Washington Post reports, citing a US official, said that the United States has told Israel they "need to stay back on". Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the Joe Biden administration is preparing for the possibility the Israel-Hamas war will expand across the Middle East. It also said that the United States is focused on making sure that US forces in the region have adequate protection. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Military Bombs Areas Close to Al Quds Hospital in Gaza (Watch Video).

US Asked Israel To Restore Communications in Gaza

BREAKING: The Washington Post reports, citing a US official, that the United States pushed Israel to restore communications in Gaza and that they 'need to stay back on'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)