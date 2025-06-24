Israel on Tuesday, June 24, said Iran has fired missiles toward the country's northern region despite a ceasefire being in effect. The Israel Defence Force (IDF), in a post on X, said "Sirens sounding in northern Israel due to missile fire from Iran". Defense Minister Israel Katz says he has instructed the IDF to “respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire with intense strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran.” Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said a ceasefire between Israel and Iran was now in place and asked both sides not to violate it, raising hopes of an end to the 12-day war even as deadly attacks were reported in both countries. ‘Israel and Iran Agreed To Complete and Total CEASEFIRE’: Donald Trump Claims Truce After US ‘Pounded Tehran Nuclear Facilities’.

IDF Says Iran Fired Missiles Toward Northern Israel Despite Ceasefire Agreement

🚨 Sirens sounding in northern Israel due to missile fire from Iran 🚨 pic.twitter.com/woGhqD7VCK — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 24, 2025

