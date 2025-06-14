The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced Saturday, June 14, that Iran has now become Israel's primary combat front, with operations in Gaza taking a secondary role amid ongoing efforts to secure the return of hostages. According to military sources, Israeli airstrikes have targeted approximately 150 sites across Iran in the past 24 hours. The IDF also claimed its air force has established a secure corridor to Tehran and can now operate freely within Iranian airspace. Israel-Iran Conflict: Israeli Army Strike Near Tabriz Oil Refinery, Says Report.

‘Iran a Primary Warfront Now; Gaza a Secondary Arena,’ Says IDF

BREAKING: Israeli military says that Iran is now the primary warfront and that Gaza is a secondary arena. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 14, 2025

