Israel Defence Force has launched a strike in the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran, Army Radio reported Saturday afternoon, June 14. The strike occurred near the Tabriz Oil Refinery following which thick black smoke was seen, Iranian state media Mehr News Agency reported. More details are awaited. Israel-Iran Conflict: ‘41 Wounded, Heavy Damage in Iran’s Retaliatory Attack’ Says Israel.

Israeli Army Strike Near Tabriz Oil Refinery in Iran

