A 30-year-old Italian tourist was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting and ramming attack at Tel Aviv's beach promenade on Friday night. The attacker was shot dead. According to police, he was identified as 44-year-old Yousef Abu Jaber from the Israeli Arab city of Kafr Qasem. Israel Launches Airstrikes in Syria’s Homs Province, Five Soldiers Injured (Watch Video).

Israel | One tourist was killed and five others were wounded in a Tel Aviv car-ramming attack; the driver was neutralised when he tried to pull a gun, Reuters reported citing authorities & police officials (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/05hU6SQl33 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

