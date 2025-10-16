Pro-Hamas hackers hijacked PA systems at four North American airports on Tuesday, October 14, blasting anti-Trump and anti-Netanyahu messages, prompting investigations by US and Canadian authorities. Airports affected included Kelowna and Victoria in British Columbia, Windsor in Ontario, and Harrisburg in Pennsylvania, where passengers were stunned as loudspeakers blared “F*ck Netanyahu and Trump” and other pro-Hamas slogans. Screens at Kelowna also displayed “Free Palestine” messages. Authorities said no safety threats occurred, with one passenger boarding the plane searched as a precaution before departing safely. Transport Canada and US security partners are working to ensure airport operations remain secure and prevent future incidents. Investigators are probing the cyber-vandalism, though no group has claimed responsibility. Donald Trump Receives Standing Ovation in Israeli Knesset After Gaza Deal; Israel To Nominate Him for Nobel Peace Prize 2026 (Watch Video).

‘F*ck Netanyahu and Trump’: Pro-Hamas Hackers Hijack PA Systems at 4 North American Airports

JUST IN: United States and Canadian authorities have launched an investigation after pro-Hamas hackers took over the PA systems at four North American airports. "F*ck Netanyahu and Trump," the PA system blared at the airport. The airports that were allegedly targeted included… pic.twitter.com/VV1oz00A2f — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 15, 2025

Hackers Broadcast Pro-Hamas Messages at Canada Airport

🟥CANADIAN AIRPORT SECURITY FAILURE — PA SYSTEM HACKED WITH НAMAS MESSAGING Listen to Kelowna Airport loudspeakers play Arabic chants with Нamas propaganda. Security in Canada is a joke. But I'm glad we're all limited to travel-sized bottles of liquids so we can stay safe! pic.twitter.com/H7VcVOBNvt — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) October 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

