Today, October 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the release of Israeli hostages from Gaza after two years of captivity. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Prime Minster lauded US President Donald Trump's peace effort which he described as "unwavering along with the "strong resolve" of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu. "We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region," PM Modi's post read. Earlier in the day, Hamas released the remaining 20 Israeli hostages, thereby bringing an end to the fighting in Gaza that erupted after the group carried out a siege in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. ‘Great and Beautiful Day’: US President Donald Trump Writes in Knesset Guestbook As Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages Under His Gaza Peace Plan.

We Support President Trump's Sincere Efforts To Bring Peace to the Region, Says PM Narendra Modi

We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump’s sincere… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2025

