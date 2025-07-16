In a dramatic moment caught on live TV, an Israeli airstrike struck a Syrian military headquarters in Damascus just as a news reporter was broadcasting. The journalist is seen panicking and fleeing as a massive explosion erupts behind her, shaking the camera and sending thick plumes of grey smoke into the air. The strike reportedly targeted Syria’s Ministry of Defence, marking the third consecutive day of Israeli attacks amid ongoing clashes between Syrian forces and local fighters in Sweida. The video has since gone viral, shocking viewers worldwide with its raw depiction of the escalating conflict. Reports suggest this strike signals a sharp escalation in tensions between Israel and Syria as regional instability worsens. Israel Says It Carried Out Ground Raid Into Syria, Seizing Syrian Citizen Connected to Iran (Watch Video).

Israeli Airstrike Hits Syrian Military HQ Live on TV

Dramatic visuals of an Israeli airstrike captured from a news studio in Damascus, Syria a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/H6ox4K1lqq — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 16, 2025

