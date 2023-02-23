Legendary football commentator John Motson has died aged 77. Motson was well-known for being the voice of BBC's football coverage for over 50 years. He died in his sleep, and this development was confirmed by a family statement: "It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today." Motson has commentated in almost 2,500 games.

John Motson Dies Aged 77

John Motson, the voice of the BBC's football coverage across 50 years, has died aged 77 https://t.co/w40DcdzXHS — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)