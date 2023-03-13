Amid the collapse and closure of three banks in the United States, HSBC has bought the British arm of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, according to a report by The Spectator Index. As per reports, HSBC has bought the UK arm of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank in a rescue deal. The deal was facilitated by the Bank of England and the UK government. SVB Collapse: Silicon Valley Bank Depositors Will Have Access to Their Money Starting March 13, Says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

