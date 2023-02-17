David Smith, British embassy spy was on Friday awarded 13 years and two months in jail for passing secret information to Russia. Smith, a former security guard at the UK embassy in Berlin has been sentenced to 13 years and two months in prison for allegedly spying for Russia, reports BBC. During the hearing, Smith admitted that he passed secret information to Russian authorities. Reportedly, 58-year-old Smith was caught during an undercover sting operation in which fake Russian agents offered him the chance to obtain "highly sensitive information". UK Government Will Do "whatever It Takes" to Keep the UK Safe from the Threat of Spy.

