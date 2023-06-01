Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah married Saudi national Rajwa Al Seif on Thursday. The grand wedding ceremony was held at the Zahran Palace in Amman. The royal wedding was attended by friends and family and dignitaries that include US first lady Jill Biden, Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser of Qatar, and members of other royal families around the world. Following their wedding, the newlyweds went on a car procession through the streets of Amman. The car is the same one that was used by Hussein’s parents, King Abdullah and Queen Rania, for their wedding in 1993. Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Romantic New Photo to Celebrate 12 Years of Marriage (See Pic).

Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein Gets Married:

#NEW Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan during their car procession through the streets of Amman following their wedding ceremony 🇯🇴 The car is the same that was used by Hussein’s parents King Abduallah and Queen Rania for their wedding in 1993 🛻 pic.twitter.com/Kk4xgPlAm0 — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) June 1, 2023

