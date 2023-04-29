The Prince and Princess of Wales have posted a sweet romantic photo online to mark their 12th wedding anniversary. The photo shows the couple on bikes in Norfolk during sunny weather last year. Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot on this day in 2011. Prince William and Kate Middleton Surprise Indian Restaurant 'Indian Streatery' in Birmingham by Making Reservation, Praise Sharma Family for Their Services for Community (See Pics and Video).

Check Out the Picture Here:

12 years ❤️ 📸 @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/i5xI9kkPl7 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2023

