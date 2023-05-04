The New York City medical examiner said on Wednesday night that the death of a tube passenger who was put in a chokehold by another passenger on Monday had been classified as a homicide. Jordan Neely, the victim, was homeless and had been yelling at other passengers when the other passenger put his arms around Mr. Neely's neck and head and held him for a while until he became limp. Because of the chokehold, Mr. Neely died from compression to his neck. A video of the incident has been doing rounds on the internet. George Floyd Murder: Asphyxia Confirmed as Cause of Death in Independent Autopsy Ordered by Deceased's Family.

Jordan NeelyDies After Man laced Him in Chokehold

#BREAKING: 30-year-old Jordan Neely died on the New York City subway on Monday after he was placed in a chokehold. Witnesses said Neely had been acting in a “hostile and erratic manner” toward passengers on the train when another man, 24, moved to restrain him. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/MrmwSOPPJF — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) May 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)