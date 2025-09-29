In an unfortunate incident in the United States, a man allegedly drove his car into a church building and opened fire on worshippers in Michigan. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday, September 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a large service in Michigan's Grand Blanc. After opening fire on people, the attacker set the church building on fire. William Renye, Chief of Grand Blanc Township Police, said the gunman was identified as a man from Burton, Michigan. He said that the gunman used an assault rifle and appeared to target people inside the church. It is reported that two police officers were involved in a shootout and they killed the suspect. According to news agency BNO News, the gunman was later identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford (40), who is said to be a US Marine veteran. US Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, Several Injured After Shooter Opens Fire From Boat at American Fish Company Restaurant in North Carolina (Watch Video).

Michigan Church Shooter Identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford

UPDATE: Police identify Michigan church shooter as 40-year-old Thomas Sanford pic.twitter.com/CjWNrFpMQC — BNO News (@BNONews) September 28, 2025

Details of Michigan Church Shooting

Update on Michigan church shooting: - 10 confirmed gunshot victims (2 dead, 1 critical, 7 stable) - Suspect dead, ID'd as 40-year-old Thomas Sanford - Unknown number of people still missing inside the church — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) September 28, 2025

Photos of Suspect Thomas Sanford's Truck in Michigan Church Shooting Verified

Photos of the suspect's truck in the Michigan church shooting have been verified. Picture 1 shows the truck before the fire spread, 2 shows the aftermath, 3 from a drone, and 4 on Google Streetview. pic.twitter.com/cvFyNyGjjh — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) September 28, 2025

