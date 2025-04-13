In a deeply disturbing case that has shocked New York City, the NYPD has launched a manhunt for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting the corpse of a homeless man aboard a southbound R train. The incident reportedly occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday near Whitehall Street station, with CCTV video capturing the grotesque act. The deceased, believed to have died of natural causes hours earlier, was first robbed before the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Carlos Garcia, allegedly performed sexual acts on the body. Authorities say Garcia, who is wanted for sexual misconduct with a dead body, was last seen wearing a blue cap, layered hoodies, and jeans. Crime Stoppers has released a wanted poster urging the public to share information. US: Woman Sleeping on Stationary New York City Subway Train Dies After Being Set on Fire, Probe Underway.

NYPD Hunts Man Accused of Assaulting Homeless Corpse After Robbery on NYC Subway

Man Accused of Raping Corpse in NYC Subway (Photo Credits: X/ @CollinRugg)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)