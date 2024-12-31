Days after a horrific incident on the New York City subway, the woman burned alive by an alleged illegal immigrant has been identified as 61-year-old Debrina Kawam from Toms River, New Jersey. Police had initially struggled to identify the victim due to the extent of her burns, which left her unrecognisable. Kawam, a former business and marketing manager at Lily Pharmacy, was asleep on the subway when a man set her on fire near Brooklyn on December 22. Eyewitnesses say the suspect watched as she burned, unable to intervene. A Facebook profile matching her identity revealed that Kawam studied business and marketing at Montclair State University in 1991. NYC Subway Horror: Man Sets Woman on Fire in New York Subway Car, Watches as She Gets Burnt Alive; Arrested (Disturbing Video).

NYC Subway Burn Victim Identified as 61-Year-Old Debrina Kawam

JUST IN: The woman who was burned to death on a NYC subway by an alleged illegal immigrant, has been identified as a 61-year-old woman from New Jersey. The woman was so badly burned that it took police days to figure out who she was. She was finally identified as Debrina Kawam… pic.twitter.com/mJfJuXuNPy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 31, 2024

