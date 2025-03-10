Elon Musk Flies With US President Donald Trump Onboard Air Force One and Marine One (Photo Credits: X/@ChrisDJackson)

Elon Musk, along with his mother Maye Musk and son X Æ A-12, joined President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One on Sunday for a trip to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Videos surfaced showing the Musk family deplaning at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, after returning to Washington, DC together with Trump. The presidential jet touched down at the base, home to the Presidential Airlift Group, before Trump headed to the White House. Later, Marine One, the president's official helicopter, was seen landing on the South Lawn with Musk and his family still aboard. Elon Musk Carries US President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles' Heavy Backpack While Walking out of Oval Office, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

Elon Musk, Donald Trump Board Air Force One In Florida

Trump And Musk Both Board Air Force One In Florida En Route To Joint Base Andrews, Maryland pic.twitter.com/V0qYBl86ym — Brett Murphy (@brettmurphyx) March 10, 2025

Elon Musk and Donald Trump Deboard Air Force One Plane

BREAKING: President Donald J Trump & Elon Musk departing Air Force One tonight at Joint Base Andrews! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🛩️ pic.twitter.com/76ByTnr1AD — Michael Solakiewicz (@michaelsolakie) March 10, 2025

Elon Musk Flies With US President Donald Trump Onboard Air Force One and Marine One

🚨 NEW: Once again tonight, Elon Musk flew aboard Air Force One and Marine One back to the White House. Why? He’s not the president, not family, and not an elected official. Is he living at the White House? Does he have Secret Service protection? The American people deserve to… pic.twitter.com/8CjrenR6FJ — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 10, 2025

Musk With Trump Inside Marine One

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

