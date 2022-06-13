Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been infected with COVID-19. Taking to social media, Trudeau said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He also said that he was feeling fine since he was vaccinated. "So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves," he said in a tweet.

JUST IN - Canada's PM Trudeau infected with COVID. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 13, 2022

I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 13, 2022

