Hungary PM Viktor Orban on Tuesday evening declared a wartime state of emergency. The decision comes into effect from Wednesday, May 25. In a video message, Orban said that the decision will give the government "maneuvering room and the ability to react immediately" to the fallout from the war in neighboring Ukraine.

Check tweet:

JUST IN - Hungary declares a wartime state of emergency effective from Wednesday: PM Orban — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 24, 2022

