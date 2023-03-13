Trading for multiple US bank stocks have halted for volatility, some more than once, since the opening bell. Amid the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, shares of banks like Western Alliance Bancorp(WAL) plummeted 78.2%, Regions Financial Corp. (RF) sank 15.6%, First Republic Bank(FRC) plunged 65.5%, Comerica Inc. (CMA) tumbled 39.4% and PacWest Bancorp. (PACW) took a 47.7% dive. SVB Collapse: HSBC Buys British Arm of Collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, Deal Facilitated by Bank of England and UK Government.

Trading Halted For Multiple US Banks

JUST IN - Trading halted for multiple U.S. bank stocks at market open. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 13, 2023

