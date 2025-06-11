After stores were looted and fires erupted during violent anti-ICE protests in East Hollywood, police discovered a man’s body behind a Vons grocery store. The body was found just steps away from the site of the unrest, where protests against ICE agents turned chaotic. Authorities have not disclosed the cause of death, but confirmed it was not due to natural causes. The man, wearing a red sweatshirt, was found unresponsive early Tuesday morning, June 10, near West 3rd Street and Broadway. The area includes a T-Mobile store that was ransacked during the protests. Los Angeles Riots: Mayor Karen Bass Announces Local Emergency, Curfew in Downtown LA ‘To Stop Vandalism’ Following Increased Nighttime Violence (Watch Video).

Body Found After LA Riot Near Looted Store

