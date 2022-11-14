As per reports, Macau casinos is expected to invest around $12 billion over the next 10 years. Reportedly, Macau Casinos is vying to get license in the world's biggest gambling hub. Interestingly, the bidding for new licences comes after China’s "dynamic zero COVID" policy hit the casino revenues over the past two years. Reports also suggest that gambling revenue is unlikely to pick up in the near future.

Macau Casinos To Invest $12 Billion

