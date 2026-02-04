Adani Enterprises Ltd (NSE: ADANIENT) traded at INR 2,198.40 in the early session today, down 0.19% (INR 4.20) from the previous close of INR 2,202.60. The stock opened at INR 2,220, touched a high of INR 2,232.50, and a low of INR 2,192.10. The decline follows a 10.38% jump on February 3, driven by strong Q3 FY26 results. Consolidated net profit rose sharply to INR 5,627 crore, revenue increased 8.6% to INR 24,820 crore, and EBITDA climbed 18.6%. The company’s market capitalisation stands at approximately INR 2.74 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 31.01. Investors continue to track core business performance amid the group’s ongoing infrastructure expansion. Adani Ports Share Price Today, February 3: Stock Rise by Nearly 8%, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Adani Ports Share Price Today, February 4:

Adani Enterprise Share Price Today, February 4 (Photo Credits: Google)

