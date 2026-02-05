Adani Enterprises Ltd (NSE: ADANIENT) was trading at INR 2,217.00 in early trade on Wednesday, down 0.50 per cent (INR 11.20) from its previous close of INR 2,228.20. The stock opened at INR 2,232.00 and touched an intraday high of INR 2,232.10 and a low of INR 2,212.00. As of 9:40 am IST, the company’s market capitalisation stood at approximately INR 2.74 lakh crore, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02. Adani Enterprises has a 52-week high of INR 2,612.76 and a 52-week low of INR 1,848.00, while the stock offers a dividend yield of 0.057 per cent. Adani Enterprises Share Price Today, February 4: Stock Slips 0.19% to INR 2,198 on NSE.

Adani Ports Share Price Today, February 5:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)