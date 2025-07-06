In a surprising development, the official X (formerly Twitter) accounts of Turkey’s state-run broadcaster TRT World and China’s government-backed Global Times were withheld in India. The pages now display a standard message: “Account withheld in India in response to a legal demand,” indicating action taken in response to a legal request. Earlier on Saturday evening, July 5, users in India also reported being unable to access the primary X handle of international news agency Reuters, which now shows a similar message citing a “legal demand.” A Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology spokesperson said, "There is no requirement from the Government of India to withhold the Reuters handle. We are continuously working with 'X' to resolve the problem." Reuters X Account Blocked in India: Government Withholds @Reuters Handle After News Agency Allegedly Reported Fake China Statement Over Tibet Issue.

TRT World and Global Times X Accounts Withheld in India

Turkiye's TRT, China's Global Times & Western News Agency Reuters social media handle remains 'withheld' in India pic.twitter.com/GQgAx4PfRG — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 6, 2025

Govt Spokesperson Says

"There is no requirement from the Government of India to withhold the Reuters handle. We are continuously working with 'X' to resolve the problem," says the Official Spokesperson, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2025

